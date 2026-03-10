Idaho State Police find missing 15-year-old girl

UPDATE: Idaho State Police reported that they found 15-year-old Delia.

Idaho State Police has reported that a 15-year-old girl is missing and is suspected to have been taken by a 23-year-old man.

The 15-year-old, Delia, is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark grey sweater, blue jeans, and grey Jordan sneakers.

She is Hispanic and approximately 5'7" and 120 lbs, ISP says.

Francisco Vargas Pegueros, the 23-year-old man, is described as being 5'1", 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say they may be traveling in a black 2007 GMC Yukon with plate number TZK7776. They may be driving through Utah or Colorado.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911 immediately.