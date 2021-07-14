Watch
Idaho State Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Idaho State Police
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jul 14, 2021
Idaho State Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl last contacted July 13.

McKenzie Nebeker is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, 5-foot-5-inches tall and around 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike backpack and is possible traveling in a Blue 2007 Honda Accord with Oregon plat #944GQP.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gem County Sheriff's Office at 208-365-3521.

