Idaho State Police mourn the loss of beloved K-9, Ace

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — District 1 of theIdaho State Police is mourning the loss of Ace, a beloved K-9 who served faithfully in the line of duty for over 8 years.

Known as one of the ISP's "top dogs," Ace specialized in busting high-level drug traffickers and dealers. He served under Trooper Kevin Kessler for his entire career and through various acts of bravery, Ace made the Gem State safer for everyone.

The Idaho State Police is deeply saddened to announce the passing of retired K9 Ace, who served with distinction from December 2013 through May 2021. - ISP



Ace retired in 2021 and spent his retirement in the care of the Kessler family, "who lovingly cared for him until his passing on New Year’s Eve."

Our thoughts are with the Kessler family and the rest of ISP District 1 as they mourn the loss of Ace.