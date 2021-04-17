Idaho State Police looking for witnesses in fatal westbound I-84 crash in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are searching for witnesses for a fatal westbound I-84 crash in Caldwell Friday.

The crash near milepost 29 involved two tractor-trailers. According to a press release from ISP, Jesus Gastelum Corrales, 24, of Glenns Ferry was traveling eastbound in a 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. Gastelum Corrales lost control of the vehicle, went over the median and collided with another tractor-trailer driven by Clifford Dow, 34, of White City, Oregon.

ISP is asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact ISP Dispatch at (208) 846-7500. The search for witnesses includes anyone who may have followed the eastbound tractor-trailer prior to the crash.

Corrales was transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Dow succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police. A notification has been made to Dow's next of kin. Police say an investigation is ongoing.