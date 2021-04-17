Watch
Idaho State Police looking for witnesses in fatal westbound I-84 crash in Caldwell

Idaho State Police
Idaho State Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact ISP Dispatch at (208) 846-7500.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 20:18:14-04

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are searching for witnesses for a fatal westbound I-84 crash in Caldwell Friday.

The crash near milepost 29 involved two tractor-trailers. According to a press release from ISP, Jesus Gastelum Corrales, 24, of Glenns Ferry was traveling eastbound in a 2006 Peterbilt tractor-trailer. Gastelum Corrales lost control of the vehicle, went over the median and collided with another tractor-trailer driven by Clifford Dow, 34, of White City, Oregon.

ISP is asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact ISP Dispatch at (208) 846-7500. The search for witnesses includes anyone who may have followed the eastbound tractor-trailer prior to the crash.

Corrales was transported to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and Dow succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police. A notification has been made to Dow's next of kin. Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

