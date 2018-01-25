Idaho State Police: Kuna man, juvenile killed in Fruitland collision

FRUITLAND - The Idaho State Police says Matthew Parkinson, 22, of Kuna was killed Wednesday afternoon while he was walking along a sidewalk in Fruitland.

A female juvenile was also killed, but her name is being withheld due to her age.

ISP is investigating the collision as a homicide, according to spokesman Tim Marsano.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. Wednesday on US 95 in Fruitland, the ISP said.

“A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on US 95 when (it) suddenly veered off the roadway and onto the northbound sidewalk,” Marsano said. “The vehicle struck and killed two pedestrians.” The crash happened near the Keithly Williams Seed Company.

The Payette County Coroner said the two died instantly.

Autopsies were performed Thursday at the Ada County Coroner's Office in Boise, with the Payette County Coroner in attendance

The driver of the vehicle is identified as Jason Verwer, 37, who most recently had been living in Fruitland. Verwer “is in custody and being held for a mental health evaluation at an undisclosed location,” said ISP spokesman Tim Marsano.

Idaho State Police is still investigating.

