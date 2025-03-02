Idaho State Police investigating homicide on I-15

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a homicide after troopers found a deceased man with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a 2008 Toyota Camry off Interstate-15 in Bingham County.

The discovery was made on February 28 around 10:30 p.m. when police noticed a car stopped on the shoulder near milepost 85 with its hazard lights blinking. It's unclear how long the car was parked or exactly when the victim was shot.

The victim is a 31-year-old male from Utah.

Authorities shut down the northbound lanes of I-15 to allow for a thorough investigation of the crime scene. That section of interstate has since reopened.

Idaho State Police are asking the public for help in identifying any suspicious activity in the area on February 28. You can contact ISP at (208) 239-9850.