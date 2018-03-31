Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash on I-15

Boise, (ID) - On Saturday, March 31, 2018, at 2:09 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 120.4, near Idaho Falls.

A 2002 GMC Yukon was driving southbound on Interstate 15 when it drove off the left shoulder and into the median. The driver swerved back onto I15 crossing both southbound lanes, overcorrected, and rolled coming to rest on the right shoulder. Alcohol was involved. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. There was only one occupant in the vehicle and they succumbed to their injuries on scene.



Family notifications are still ongoing.



The right lane was blocked for emergency services for approximately 2.5 hours.



This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Spot what you think might be an impaired driver? Use the Idaho State Police REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) hotline. Dial *ISP (*477) from your cell phone anywhere in Idaho.