Idaho State Police cracking down on impaired drivers for the holiday season

IDAHO — Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department have launched a joint, statewide effort to stop impaired drivers this holiday season.

Through New Year's Day, over 50 Idaho law enforcement agencies will work together and actively patrol to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.

In a press release, Colonel Kedrick Wills, Director of the Idaho State Police stated, "Our collaborative enforcement efforts serve as a potent deterrent, leaving no room for doubt that impaired driving is unacceptable. Make the right choice for the well-being of others - never drive impaired.

Data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety shows that in 2022, there were 1,818 impaired driving crashes, and 110 people were killed.

The Idaho Office of Highway Safety urges everyone to plan for a sober ride home this holiday season, and no, never drive impaired. The office adds that making a plan before drinking makes it easier to stick to once intoxicated.

