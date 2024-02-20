Idaho State Police 85th Birthday celebration

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday February 20, Idaho State Police invite you to celebrate their 85th anniversary with them.

The event will take place at the Idaho State Capitol from noon to 3 p.m. on the second-floor Rotunda. The celebration features a proclamation ceremony at 1 p.m. to honor and recognize the efforts of ISP in serving the people of Idaho.

Since its creation in 1939, members of the force have provided aid to drivers, promoted and enforced traffic safety, and investigated crimes in order to keep our communities safe.