Idaho state parks offer 25% camping discount to celebrate America's 250th

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho state parks are offering a 25% discount on campsites and yurt rentals through Aug. 31, 2026, in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation is offering the discounted rates at all Idaho state parks and Idaho City Yurts from July 20 through Aug. 31, 2026.

To receive the discount, use the code A250Camping at checkout for campsites or Yurt250 for Idaho City Yurts.

The codes must be entered at checkout for the discount to apply.

Reservations can be made at getoutside.idaho.gov or by calling 888-922-6743.