Idaho State Parks increasing fees for upcoming season

Fees for Idaho State Parks will increase for the upcoming season.

The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation announced parks will increase several fees alongside current campsite fees.

The department will be changing fees for:

The Motor Vehicle Entrance Fee (MVEF) has increased from $5 to $7 per motorized vehicle that enters or is operated in the park.

There is now an additional $8 charge for each motor vehicle beyond the first two motor vehicles associated with a campsite.

The Overnight Use Fee associated with use of any non-camping lands for the parking of motor vehicles or trailers not associated with a campsite between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. has increased to $20.

The Surcharge for failure to pay the required fees has increased from $10 to $20.

The department announced the fee changes will apply to all Idaho parks as well as several in north Idaho: