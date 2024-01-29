Idaho State Museum Lunar New Year celebration

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Museum is partnering with the Idaho Chinese Organization to celebrate the Lunar New Year. This family-friendly celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Idaho State Museum on Saturday, February 3rd.

This year's festivities include performances from organizations and local schools, including White Lotus Dancers, Traditional Chinese Dancers, Kung Fu demonstrations, and other performances. The event will also feature activities, crafts, tea tastings, and exhibits exploring the development of Boise's Chinatown.

Local food will be available at the event including Sushi Bro's food truck, Basquenese food truck, and Huici's baked goods and sweets. The event is included with museum admission; more details are available at history.idaho.gov.