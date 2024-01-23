Idaho state legislature introduces bill defining sex

BOISE, Idaho — This morning RS-30984 was presented to the Idaho State Committee for State Affairs by Representative Julie-Ann Young. The bill presents a "legal definition for sex, both male and female."

Rep. Young believes the bill will provide the State with a helpful legal platform when creating policy in the future.

Though the committee voted to introduce RS-30984, some in Idaho are voicing opposition to the bill.

“Rep. Young and I agree on something. Our laws are not adequate to ensure that all people enjoy equal treatment under the law in our state. Where we clearly differ is how to go about improving our statute language," says Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho State Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. "Moving away from scientific language while disregarding and disrespecting the experience of trans people in our state by forcing them to identify in a way that doesn’t match their gender identity is cruel and unhelpful. As a representative of our state as a whole, we urge Rep. Young to consider perspectives outside of her own personally held views.”

Though the bill has been introduced, it will still need to go through the legislative process to become law. A video of the bill being presented and introduced is available at legislature.idaho.gov.