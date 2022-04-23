Idaho Starbucks joins union movement

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho Starbucks located out of Twin Falls is joining the union movement that has been taking the company by storm.

Workers at the Starbucks Cafe at 1951 Bridgeview Blvd announced their intention to form a union, according to a press release sent by Starbucks Workers United on Saturday.

Bridgeview Blvd partners in Twin Falls, Idaho are announcing their intention to unionize! pic.twitter.com/77ABNb0nNJ — SBWorkersUnited (@SBWorkersUnited) April 23, 2022

According to the press release, employees plan on filing a formal petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board "in the near future." They are joining the Starbucks Workers United movement, which currently includes over 175 Starbucks locations across 28 states.

"We are forming this union not out of spite, but out of respect for all baristas across the country," stated a letter sent to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, signed by the Twin Falls workers, on Thursday. "Our partners at store #22434 have invested great amounts of time and energy into ensuring our store runs smoothly and effectively. We believe that in order to uphold this, we must have livable wages, job security, and above all else to have our voices heard in this company. We believe the company’s money would be best spent not union-busting, but put back into your partners. Partners are the foundation of this company, and should be treated as such."

If successful, the Twin Falls location could become the first unionized Starbucks coffee shop in the state of Idaho.