Idaho sets June execution date for Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.

Posted at 8:57 AM, May 07, 2021
Idaho death row inmate Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. has been scheduled for execution on June 2.

A judge signed the death warrant for the terminally ill 65-year-old inmate on Wednesday. The planned execution was first reported by The Marshall Project, which said Pizzuto has been on hospice care with bladder tumors, diabetes and other serious medical issues for more than a year.

Pizzuto is one of eight people on Idaho’s death row. He was sent there in 1986 after his murder conviction for the 1985 beating deaths of Berta Herndon, 58, and her nephew Del Herndon, 37, at a remote Idaho County cabin where they were prospecting.

