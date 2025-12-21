Idaho set to increase background check fees

Idaho State Police announced that several background check fees will increase starting January 1, 2026.

The cost of statewide fingerprint-based criminal background checks will increase from $20 to $25.

National checks are also seeing an uptick in price. The cost for an initial concealed weapons license, employment screening, licensure and NCPA-covered employees has risen to $37. For volunteers of the NCPA, the cost has increased to $35.

Statewide name-based background checks and concealed carry license renewals will remain at $20.

The expansion of state and federal requirements, as well as the increased volume of processing requests, is behind the increase.

"The updated fee structure helps ensure continued compliance and security while keeping pace with workload and technology costs," said ISP.

ISP recommends that individuals seeking a background check should verify fees, hours, and available services with their local provider.

More information on background checks and legal requirements can be found under Idaho Code 67-3008.