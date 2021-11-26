Idaho seniors can get free fresh produce through Nampa Winter Wonderland Farmers Market

NAMPA, Idaho — A senior produce program is providing individuals 60 and up with free fresh produce at the Nampa Winter Wonderland Farmers Market for the first time.

Every Saturday, until Dec. 11, seniors can visit the information table at Lloyd Square to enroll in the program from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Seniors will receive $6 worth of vouchers for free produce at the winter market and a punch card to ensure they are enrolled.

Jackie Amede, extension educator with the University of Idaho Extension Office, said the program is funded by St. Luke's and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation.

“This is available for our seniors to come and get free produce dollars that they can use for produce at the market,” Amende said.

Eligible items include fruits, veggies, food producing plants, fresh herbs, mushrooms and eggs.

After Amende learned how isolation was impacting seniors during the pandemic, the senior produce program began at Caldwell’s summer farmers market earlier this year.

“It was a nice way to offer them a safe space,” Amende said. "It’s outside where they could socialize, walk, get some movement in and also be able to get some free produce.”