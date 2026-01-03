Idaho senator responds to Trump's actions in Venezuela

In a "large-scale strike" on Caracas, Venezuela, early Saturday morning, US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. The two are being held in the United States, facing narco-terrorism charges, according to officials.

Idaho Senator Jim Risch released a statement following the announcement of the completed operation, supporting the Trump administration's action against the South American country.

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla.

"Through decisive strikes in Venezuela and the capture of Maduro, President Trump has taken meaningful action to protect our national security and eliminate a serious threat to the American people," Risch said.

In a news conference Saturday, Trump announced that his administration will "run" the country for a period of time. The operation has been planned for months, according to Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

It is unclear whether Trump consulted Congress before the strikes.

"As always, Congress has a constitutional responsibility to review all kinetic actions and ensure proper oversight," Risch said. "As this process moves forward, I will continue to support efforts that protect America’s security, reinforce accountability, and promote stability in the Western Hemisphere.”

Don Nelson, senior reporter with Idaho News 6, sat down with Risch earlier this month following the U.S boat strikes targeting what officials described as "drug-smuggling" boats.

In the interview, Risch acknowledged debates about the legality of the operation. However, he stood behind the president.

“I got my friends on the other side of the aisle, ‘Oh, he shouldn’t be doing this, he doesn’t have the right to do this,’” Risch said. “This man is the commander in chief who took an oath to absolutely protect America.”