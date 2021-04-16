Idaho sees COVID-19 cases increase Wednesday, with hospitalizations up as well

This article was originally published by Ian Max Stevenson in the Idaho Statesman.

After a technological error delayed the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare from posting its daily COVID-19 statistics until around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the state reported a surge of cases, adding 437.

The bulk of new cases were added in Ada (140 new, 50,436 total), Canyon (45 new, 26,015 total), and Kootenai (54 new, 17,430 total) counties.

The state also added six deaths, and recorded one of the largest spikes in hospitalizations to date, with 172 new hospitalizations reported (7,929 total). There were 38 new ICU hospitalizations (1,362 total).

Having reached 2,000 deaths on Tuesday, the state added six more on Wednesday. Two of the individuals who died were older than 80, two were in their 70s and two were in their 60s, according to updated demographic data from Health & Welfare. Idaho’s case fatality rate is about 1.09%.

The latest deaths were reported in Ada (2 new, 455 total), Bannock (1 new, 103 total), Bonneville (1 new, 167 total) and Kootenai (2 new, 199 total) counties.

The counties adding new cases were Ada (140 new, 50,436 total), Bannock (12 new, 333 total), Bear Lake (2 new, 375 total), Bingham (7 new, 4,766 total), Blaine (1 new, 2,324 total), Boise (1 new, 335 total), Bonner (16 new, 3,170 total), Bonneville (40 new, 14,562 total), Boundary (2 new, 854 total), Canyon (45 new, 26,015 total), Caribou (1 new, 678 total), Cassia (4 new, 2,922 total), Elmore (18 new, 1,833 total), Fremont (1 new, 1,113 total), Gem (2 new, 1,742 total), Gooding (1 new, 1,295 total), Jefferson (8 new, 2,931 total), Jerome (4 new, 2,931 total), Kootenai (54 new, 17,430 total), Latah (16 new, 3,009 total), Lewis (1 new, 386 total), Lincoln (1 new, 498 total), Madison (6 new, 7,081 total), Minidoka (4 new, 2,319 total), Nez Perce (3 new, 3,523 total), Oneida (1 new, 353 total), Owyhee (5 new, 1,050 total), Payette (7 new, 2,491 total), Shoshone (1 new, 1,059 total), Teton (1 new, 1,188 total), Twin Falls (31 new, 9,293 total), Valley (1 new, 828 total), Washington (1 new, 1,206 total).

The Department of Health and Welfare removed one case from Franklin County (1,164 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 897,995, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 380,191 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 7,929 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,362 admissions to the ICU and 10,266 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 14, the health system was reporting 30 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 458 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 5%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 14, the health system was reporting 33 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 379 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 11%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since April 13: Boise High (1), Borah High (2), Capital High (2), Hillside Jr. High (1), Longfellow Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for April 1-April 14: Centennial High (1), Eagle High (9), Mountain View High (4), Rocky Mountain High (1), Star Middle (1), Victory Middle (1), Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (1), Chaparral Elementary (5), Siena Elementary (1), Star Elementary (1), Ustick Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 50,436, Adams 333, Bannock 8,561, Bear Lake 375, Benewah 659, Bingham 4,766, Blaine 2,324, Boise 335, Bonner 3,170, Bonneville 14,562, Boundary 854, Butte 206, Camas 71, Canyon 26,015, Caribou 678, Cassia 2,922, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,033, Custer 243, Elmore 1,833, Franklin 1,164, Fremont 1,113, Gem 1,742, Gooding 1,295, Idaho 1,177, Jefferson 2,931, Jerome 2,556, Kootenai 17,430, Latah, 3,009, Lemhi 519, Lewis 386, Lincoln 498, Madison 7,081, Minidoka 2,319, Nez Perce 3,523, Oneida 353, Owyhee 1,050, Payette 2,491, Shoshone 1,059, Teton 1,188, Twin Falls 9,293, Valley 828, Washington 1,206.