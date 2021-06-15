Idaho Secretary of State's office launches voter education page

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Secretary of State's office announced Tuesday it launched a new Voter Education page on the state's election information website. Newly created voter education videos will be collected and placed on the page for easy access.

Idaho Secretary of State's Office

The latest video in the series brings the total number available to 11. The video talks about incarcerations and felonies and discusses their effect on voter registration.

The new video completes the chapter on Registration Management. This is the third completed chapter, along with the Citizen's Guide to Voting and Voter Registration.

According to the Secretary of State's Office, five more chapters are scheduling for release throughout the year, including Absentee Voting, Election Day, Ballot Tabulation, Election Policies and Election Crimes.

“The purpose of this series is to give Idaho citizens an in-depth look at the systems and processes behind Idaho’s elections,” says Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck. “Educated citizens are less likely to be susceptible to misinformation, and that makes for a safer, more secure voting experience for everyone.”

Video releases will continue on June 29 with an overview of Absentee Voting. To see previous videos and the new ones as they are released, click here. All videos are available in Closed Captions in English and Spanish.