Idaho Secretary of State joins national voter education effort

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Secretary of State's office is joining the National Association of Secretaries of State's effort to fight election misinformation through voter education.

#TrustedInfo2022 encourages voters to look to state and county election officials as trusted sources of information, rather than relying on a source like Facebook.

The Idaho Secretary of State's office is making it easier to access this trusted information by updating VoteIdaho.gov with voter education resources and contact information for all 44 county elections offices.

This also includes short videos on topics like voter registration, absentee voting, election day and election policies.

“On the tabulation side, we know that all of Idaho's machines—if you’re using a machine tabulation—are not connected to the internet. We’ve seen data where our office has actually gone out and hand-counted as well as recounts that have happened across the state that have proven the validity and the accuracy of that equipment,” Chad Houck, the Chief Deputy Secretary of State said.

National Poll Worker Recruitment Day is January 25. Signing up to be a poll worker is a great way to ensure that elections this November are safe, secure, and accessible. Learn more at https://t.co/d0Xc8CfLzD #HelpAmericaVote pic.twitter.com/G0i8BQRhfX — Idaho Secretary of State (@IDSecOfState) January 24, 2022

Governor Little is also recommending money in his budget to fund things to ensure election integrity like a cyber response and defense fund and integrity audits. Idaho News 6 will have more information on this next month when the Secretary of State's Office presents its budget requests to the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee (JFAC).