Idaho schools boost security in wake of nationwide shootings

Fire Weather Warning issued August 20 at 12:50PM MDT expiring August 20 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Blaine, Boise, Butte, Clark, Custer, Elmore, Idaho, Lemhi, Valley

Fire Weather Warning issued August 20 at 12:50PM MDT expiring August 20 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Blaine, Butte, Cassia, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Oneida, Owyhee, Power, Twin Falls

Fire Weather Warning issued August 20 at 12:47PM MDT expiring August 20 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Ada, Boise, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Owyhee, Payette, Twin Falls

Fire Weather Warning issued August 20 at 12:47PM MDT expiring August 20 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Idaho, Valley, Washington

Fire Weather Warning issued August 19 at 1:36PM MDT expiring August 20 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone

Fire Weather Warning issued August 20 at 2:34AM MDT expiring August 20 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Cassia, Minidoka, Oneida, Owyhee, Power, Twin Falls

Fire Weather Warning issued August 20 at 2:34AM MDT expiring August 20 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Blaine, Butte, Cassia, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power

Fire Weather Warning issued August 19 at 1:52PM MDT expiring August 20 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Blaine, Boise, Butte, Clark, Custer, Elmore, Idaho, Lemhi, Valley

Fire Weather Watch issued August 19 at 1:52PM MDT expiring August 20 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Blaine, Butte, Cassia, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power

Fire Weather Warning issued August 19 at 1:40PM MDT expiring August 20 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Idaho, Valley, Washington