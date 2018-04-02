Idaho school Superintendent puts together a plan for better security

Boise - Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has put together a plan to keep students safe at school.

However before Ybarra presents the Keep Idaho Students Safe (KISS) plan, the Superintendent is seeking public opinion from schools, students and families on a plan with an estimated cost of $20.8 million.

Ybarra's plan calls for three initiatives that include a security grant to help schools hire and train security personnel at an estimated cost of $18.67 million, schools that already have a schools resource officer would be able to expand their program.

The KISS plan would also implement a three-credit, 45 hour safety course for teachers, the course would focus on protecting students and identifying at risk students and it would involve suicide prevention training, estimated costs would be $1.99 million.

The third part of the plan would be to hire a statewide crisis communications counselor who would help schools respond to emergencies while helping school counselors in emergency prevention and preparation, the estimated cost is $116,584.

Superintendent Ybarra wants to hear from the public before presenting these budget increases to the to lawmakers in January.

Click here to fill out the survey.

This initiative comes after the Parkland shooting in Florida where 17 people were killed.