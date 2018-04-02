Idaho school Superintendent puts together a plan for better security

Boise - Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has put together a plan to keep students safe at school.
However before Ybarra presents the Keep Idaho Students Safe (KISS) plan, the Superintendent is seeking public opinion from schools, students and families on a plan with an estimated cost of $20.8 million.
Ybarra's plan calls for three initiatives that include a security grant to help schools hire and train security personnel at an estimated cost of $18.67 million, schools that already have a schools resource officer would be able to expand their program.
The KISS plan would also implement a three-credit, 45 hour safety course for teachers, the course would focus on protecting students and identifying at risk students and it would involve suicide prevention training, estimated costs would be $1.99 million.
The third part of the plan would be to hire a statewide crisis communications counselor who would help schools respond to emergencies while helping school counselors in emergency prevention and preparation, the estimated cost is $116,584.
Superintendent Ybarra wants to hear from the public before presenting these budget increases to the to lawmakers in January.