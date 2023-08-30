Idaho rural businesses awarded federal funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act

The Biden-Harris Administration has announced an investment of $266 million to assist rural business owners, farmers, and ranchers as part of the Inflation Reduction Act supporting investments to combat the climate crisis.

The money is to be distributed in awarding grants and loans to assist agricultural businesses in making investments in renewable energy, and energy efficiency improvements aiming to lower energy costs, generate new income, and strengthen overall operations.

Here are the projects slated to receive assistance that directly impact Idahoans.

Hidden Hollow Energy LLC $25,000,000

This project is to refinance and to convert landfill gas (LFG) to electricity at the Ada County Landfill in Garden City. The project includes upgrading LFG to pipeline quality Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). The company intends to connect to the Intermountain Gas Company pipeline and sell all gas and environmental attributes to Shell Energy North America. The final disposition of the RNG is to be used/marketed by Shell into the transportation fuel market.

Three rural Idaho facilities were granted money to purchase solar arrays to provide power for regular operations, expected to save thousands of dollars annually.



Animal Medical Center of Emmett PLLC $20,000, Gem County

Kingsbury Lane Farm LLC $20,000, Blaine County

Phillip M. Mamer dba Elk Flat Farm Inc. $17,576, Canyon County

Neighboring counties in Washington and Oregon have received similar grants investing in solar energy.

Applications go through Rural Energy for America, and the US Dept. of Agriculture will continue to accept applications until September 30, 2024.

Additional information on application deadlines and submission details can be found on page 19239 of the March 31 Federal Register.