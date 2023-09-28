Idaho royalty off to Miss USA Pageant

IDAHO — The Gem State will be represented by two amazing ladies in this year's Miss USA competition, both of whom are hoping to make the jump from representing their state to representing their country. We checked in with them both ahead of the big competitions.

Current Miss Idaho USA Hannah Menzner and Miss Idaho Teen USA Angelina Ryan have been very busy since being crowned a year ago.

"I got to do a lot of work with my platform, Project Idaho, working with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the Speedy Foundation," said Miss Idaho USA 2023 Hannah Menzner.

"I've been able to visit tons of schools and talk about my platform which is based around drowning prevention, I work at Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian," said Miss Idaho Teen USA 2023 Angelina Ryan.

"I was the keynote speaker at 'Out of the Darkness' walk this year, I drafted in some PSAs with the Speedy Foundation," said Menzner.

"I've also been able to make tons of appearances all over the Treasure Valley, totaling to over 50 in less than a year which has been totally amazing. I've been able to meet so many people and see a bunch of different places around Idaho," said Ryan.

"I got to go out in the Idaho communities and to schools to talk about mental health and suicide prevention to high school students and even elementary students, so that was amazing," said Menzner.

And as they head off to compete in the 2023 Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions, they're both more than ready to be in the spotlight representing Idaho.

"I've been competing in pageants for about ten years now since I was Miss Idaho Teen USA 2014. And being Miss USA has always been the dream, so it's really just surreal that it's all finally happening. I've been preparing this entire year for this moment, whether that's meeting with my coaches, working on my platform, my interview skills, my online presence, and so to just have it all coming to fruition is really rewarding and exciting," smiled Menzner.

"This job means so much to me, it means more than just a crown. I'd be able to spread my platform to so many other people, travel around the world, and meet so many others than I would just staying in Idaho. And I just can't wait to go and meet all the other girls, and finally put my work out there and show everybody what we got," smiled Ryan.

"Put me in coach, I'm ready to be Miss USA and represent our country at Miss Universe!" exclaimed Menzner.

You'll be able to catch the Miss Teen USA competition on the evening of September 28 with the next Miss USA being announced the following evening. Both competitions will be nationally televised and shown live on the CW.

