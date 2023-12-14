Idaho rolls out $100 million for local roads

IDAHO — Transportation funding investments from the Idaho Legislature will fund 48 new transportation projects.

The 48 projects received grants on Wednesday, as part of the Strategic Initiatives Program. The program was created by House Bill 132, which directs $100 million to help local jurisdictions with state highway projects, or projects that require assistance from the Idaho Transportation Department.

In a press release, Idaho Governor Brad Little said "many" of the 48 approved projects will be ready for construction in 2024.

Some projects improved locally include over $2 million to the City of Eagle for "corridor improvements." $10 million to the city of Nampa for "corridor improvements" on Ustick Rd, west of SH-16, and over $4 million to the City of Meridian for "corridor improvements" south of Linder Road. A full list of approved projects statewide can be found online.

“As I’ve said before, investments in infrastructure IS property tax relief. We’re taking the financial burden off local governments that would have raised taxes or fees on residents. All these initiatives serve to lower Idahoans property taxes and improve quality of life,” Governor Little said.