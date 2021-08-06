Watch
News

Actions

Idaho resort region, once COVID hotspot, is vaccine leader

items.[0].image.alt
Picasa 2.0
Sun Valley scheduled to open on Thanksgiving
Posted at 4:29 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 18:29:43-04

A popular Idaho ski destination had one of the highest per-capita rates of coronavirus in the country at the start of the pandemic last year.

Now the Sun Valley region is leading the state — and most of the country — in vaccinating its citizens. The Idaho Press reports numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that more than 87% of Blaine County residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to healthdata.gov, 80% of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, which puts the county in the top 10 among more than 3,000 counties nationwide.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light