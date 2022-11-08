Idaho residents share their thoughts about the power of the vote

1) Why is it important for you to vote?

“I’m a political science major, so it’s really important to me like you get your vote out there, you get your voice heard. It’s just really good for you, and for us as a people, if we vote in the masses then we’re really going to get our voice heard.”

- Michael, Boise State Student

“This is one of the most important things we can do as citizens and we really decide kind of where the direction is we’re going to go with our society and what we do as a community and this is the way to do it.”

- Scott

2) How important is accessible voting when we talk about election day, and even before election day, trying to make sure as many people can vote as possible?

"I think it’s very important. I don’t think we need to talk about it. Everybody voting helps our democracy out.”

- Serena, Boise State Student

“I think just like giving people more time to vote is awesome because not everyone, especially on a Tuesday today, can go and get work off or is able to get to the polls.”

- Alice, Boise State Student

3) Is there anything you'd like to tell people to encourage people to vote or not to vote?

“You know voting affects everyone, the legislative process affects everyone. If you don’t vote you kind of don’t have a basis to complain. This is the way to make change. One of the major ways to make change.”

- Tyler, Lawyer

“These are the people that are going to be in control of us and make the rules and hopefully we can get people that can benefit us as different age groups need different things."

- Josiah, Boise State Student

Note: Some people did not want to disclose their full names so only first names were used for all people interviewed.

