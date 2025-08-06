Idaho residents can now buy national forest firewood permits online

IDAHO — Firewood permits for the Sawtooth, Boise, and Payette National Forests can now be purchased online through a new e-permit system, the U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday.

Permits are available for purchase using a computer or mobile device, eliminating the need to visit a local Forest Service office in person.

"Our forest management staff, in conjunction with the Boise and Payette National Forests, has worked diligently to leverage technology to expand customer service to our stakeholders," said Forest Supervisor Casey Johnson in a press release. "We understand that people have busy schedules, and we are excited to provide yet another way for people to obtain firewood permits."

The online system offers users more convenience and flexibility. Permits and additional information are available here.

Traditional paper permits will still be offered at local Forest Service offices and participating vendors.

According to the Forest Service, more special forest product permits will be added to the online system in the future as the agency continues to improve the program.