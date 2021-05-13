Idaho reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths; Ada County average cases under 50 per day

This article was originally published by Nicole Blanchard in the Idaho Statesman.

Idaho reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

An Idaho Statesman analysis of data also showed that the seven-day moving average for daily cases in Ada County has fallen by half in the last month as cases statewide trend downward.

Officials reported new COVID-19 deaths in four counties on Wednesday: Ada (3 new, 467 total), Bannock (1 new, 108 total), Canyon (1 new, 296 total) and Kootenai (1 new, 209 total). To date, 2,064 Idahoans have died from COVID-19.

At the same time, cases appear to be trending downward still. In Ada County, which reported 54 new cases Wednesday, the seven-day moving average for daily cases fell to 45. That’s less than half of the 105 average daily cases on April 12. The county, which has had the highest case and death totals in the state, has not reported triple-digit case numbers in a single day in more than two weeks.

The following Idaho counties reported new cases Wednesday: Ada (54 new, 52,144 total), Adams (1 new, 341 total), Bannock (3 new, 8,774 total), Bingham (1 new, 4,825 total), Bonner (5 new, 3,247 total), Bonneville (14 new, 14,896 total), Canyon (32 new, 26,762 total), Cassia (2 new, 2,942 total), Custer (2 new, 250 total), Elmore (5 new, 2,013 total), Franklin (2 new, 1,184 total), Gem (2 new, 1,774 total), Idaho (4 new, 1,223 total), Jefferson (1 new, 3,003 total), Jerome (1 new, 2,604 total), Kootenai (54 new, 18,105 total), Latah (5 new, 3,145 total), Lemhi (1 new, 528 total), Lincoln (2 new, 508 total), Madison (7 new, 7,198 total), Nez Perce (2 new, 3,627 total), Owyhee (1 new, 1,067 total), Payette (5 new, 2,563 total), Power (1 new, 655 total), Shoshone (4 new, 1,117 total), Teton (1 new, 1,221 total) and Twin Falls (14 new, 9,526 total).

Officials removed one case in Blaine County (2,377 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,133,897, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 543,747 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,256 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,391 admissions to the ICU and 10,570 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of May 11, the health system was reporting 22 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 495 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of May 10, the health system was reporting 34 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 397 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 7.2%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since May 11: Garfield Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for April 28-May 11: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (1), Rocky Mountain High (1), Lake Hazel Middle (1), Lewis and Clark Middle (1), Lowell Scott Middle (2), Sawtooth Middle (2), Christine Donnell (1), Hillsdale Elementary (1), Hunter Elementary (2), Peregrine Elementary (1), Ponderosa Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 52,144, Adams 341, Bannock 8,774, Bear Lake 382, Benewah 685, Bingham 4,825, Blaine 2,377, Boise 357, Bonner 3,247, Bonneville 14,896, Boundary 868, Butte 210, Camas 71, Canyon 26,762, Caribou 692, Cassia 2,942, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,050, Custer 250, Elmore 2,013, Franklin 1,184, Fremont 1,132, Gem 1,774, Gooding 1,311, Idaho 1,223, Jefferson 3,003, Jerome 2,604, Kootenai 18,105, Latah 3,145, Lemhi 528, Lewis 396, Lincoln 508, Madison 7,198, Minidoka 2,339, Nez Perce 3,627, Oneida 362, Owyhee 1,067, Payette 2,563, Power 655, Shoshone 1,117, Teton 1,221, Twin Falls 9,526, Valley 838, Washington 1,215.