Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher shares cancer diagnosis

Rep. Russ Fulcher
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 18, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Rep. Russ Fulcher shared in a Facebook post on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with cancer in his renal system.

Fulcher writes that his case is treatable and he anticipates a full recovery. As a man of faith, he says he believes things happen for a reason.

He also plans to continue his congressional duties while receiving treatment.

Fulcher served 10 years in the Idaho Senate, including six years as the Majority Caucus Chair. He has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since January 2019.

