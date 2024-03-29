Idaho receives over $6.3 million to improve internet access

The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced over $6.3 million in funds for Idaho to empower residents with access to high-speed internet and improve digital equity in the state.

The funding comes as part of the "Internet for All" initiative, part of President Biden's "Investing in America" agenda. In total, over $800 million was made available from the Digital Equity Act's Capacity Program.

"President Biden is committed to ensuring everyone in Idaho and across America has access to affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. "Commerce’s work building high-speed Internet infrastructure is only part of the equation. Families in Idaho need the tools and skills required to make the most of that Internet connection, and that’s the $6.3 million opportunity we’re announcing today. President Biden’s digital equity initiative will make the promise of the Internet come alive for everyone in Idaho, no matter where they live or what their background is."

In Idaho, the funding will be used to address the affordability and availability of high-speed internet and digital devices, improving digital equity across the state. The state's funding was determined using a formula from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which uses the population of the state as well as the current availability of high-speed internet.