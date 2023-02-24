Idaho ranks 9th as most physically active state

If you like getting out and enjoy being active in our beautiful state… you’re not alone.

Idaho has been ranked as one of the most physically active states in the country.

Based on data compiled by MattressInsider… Idaho ranks ninth in the nation with nearly 80-percent of residents staying active.

The ranking is based on how often people take part in some kind of physical activity outside of their regular job.

Top Ten Most Physically Active States

Colorado Utah Vermont / Washington (tie) Oregon Hawaii / New Hampshire (tie) California Minnesota Alaska / Wisconsin (tie) Idaho Viginia

Alabama ranks as the least active.