Idaho ranks 3rd in Work-Life Balance study

Most have noticed here in the Treasure Valley, as well as other places in the state, that Idaho is a popular place in the US to relocate.

Thanks to a study by Lensa, we might have some insight as to why .... well, at least one of the reasons. The Gem State ranks third in the nation for Work-Life Balance for its residents.

The study analyzed data including the average number of hours worked, commute times, childcare costs and overall happiness.

The average Idahoan works 41.2 hrs/week, commutes for 21.6 minutes, averages $102/child/week for child care and scored 63.1/100 on overall happiness, garnishing a work-life balance score of 7.76 out of a possible 10.

North Dakota ranked first (8.98/10), and Utah ranked second (7.81/10). Rounding out the top 10 were South Dakota, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Minnesota and Hawaii.

The top three best Countries for Work-life Balance are Iceland (9.19/10), Norway (8.31/10) and Sweden (8.25/10).