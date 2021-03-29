Idaho ranks 10th in the country for most expensive gas

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices in the Gem State have raised another nickel this week, hitting an average of $3.04 a gallon. AAA says that is 45 cents more than a month ago and 80 cents more than a year ago when COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

The increase puts Idaho at 10th in the country for the most expensive fuel. AAA says there may be some good news on the horizon, however. Gas prices decreased or held steady in 45 states this week and the United States average dropped two cents to $2.86 per gallon. This comes as crude oil prices are stabilizing and there is increased refinery production.

“Rising pump prices have been a bitter pill for Idaho drivers to swallow, but it’s encouraging that the national average is cheaper week-over-week for the first time since November of last year,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “While it’s too early to know how strong the fuel demand will be this spring and summer, we’re hopeful that some of the supply-side issues are finally being resolved, which could relieve some of the upward pressure on gas prices.”

AAA says the U.S. average today is 14 cents more expensive than a month ago and 84 cents more than a year ago. The gap in year-over-year prices will widen in the coming weeks, with fuel demand decreasing in 2020 during the pandemic.

Right now, fuel demand is on the rise and sits at 8.6 million barrels per day, according to a press release. Refinery production has increased to 82 percent capacity, which helps keep prices steady at the pump.

Here’s a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 3/29/21:

