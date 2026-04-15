Idaho Power’s filings could raise typical monthly bills starting June 1

Officials with Idaho Power said the company has filed an annual Power Cost Adjustment with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission, which, if approved, combined with the Fixed Cost Adjustment, would lead Idaho Power users to see a 3.15% monthly bill increase.

This increase would amount to a $3.64 monthly increase for a typical residential customer using 900 kilowatt-hours per month, Idaho Power said in a press release.

If approved, new rates will take effect June 1.

"All Idaho customer classes will see a price increase if the requests are approved as filed," Idaho Power said.

See the impacts in the table below:

Idaho Power

The FCA was filed on March 13 and requested an increase of $5.12 million. It only applies to residential and small commercial customers.

The PCA works as a "balancing account for power costs incurred in the previous year and a forecast of what energy will cost in the coming year," Idaho Power said.

"The increase in this year’s PCA is largely driven by higher expected power costs for the coming year," Idaho Power said. "This power cost increase is attributed to lower forecasted hydropower, partially offset by lower forecasted market energy prices."