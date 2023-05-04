Idaho Police investigate deadly shooting in Eagle subdivision

EAGLE, Idaho — Police were at the Banbury subdivision in Eagle early on May 4 investigating a shooting that had occurred the previous night.

Eagle Police received reports of shots fired inside a home in the Chiden Blvd./ S. Locust Grove Road area around midnight.

When they arrived, police found a 46-year-old man deceased and an adult woman who was badly injured. Police are reporting that the two knew each other.

According to a coroner's report released later that afternoon confirmed that the deceased individual died by suicide.

The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is currently being treated for her injuries, some of which appear to be life-threatening.

No other victims have been identified and though this is an ongoing investigation, the Ada County Sheriff's Office is reporting no active threat to public safety.

As the investigation progresses, Idaho News 6 will continue with updates on this story.