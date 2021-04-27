Idaho passes COVID-19 milestone of 1 million vaccine doses; case counts remain low

This article was originally published by Nicole Blanchard in the Idaho Statesman.

Idaho has passed a COVID-19 vaccine milestone, administering more than one million doses of vaccine as case numbers continue to decrease, according to data published Monday.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said 1,020,224 vaccine doses had been administered by Monday. Just over 460,000 people have been fully vaccinated, while 131,837 people have received part one of a two-dose vaccine. Nearly 285,000 of those doses have been administered in Boise-based Central District Health’s four counties.

Still, Idaho is falling behind the national pace in vaccine distribution, Health and Welfare’s online data dashboard shows. Nearly 33% of Idaho’s eligible population (people 16 and older) have been fully vaccinated, compared to the national average of 35.4%. About 72% of Idaho’s senior population has received at least one vaccine dose, whereas 81.6% of seniors have nationally.

Case numbers — including weekend numbers as well as Monday’s data — show that a downward trend is continuing in Idaho. Health and Welfare reported 452 new cases over the past three days. The state’s seven-day moving average decreased to 201.1 cases per day over the past week, a slight decrease from recent days.

Officials also reported three new deaths related to COVID-19. Two of them were in Ada County, which has reported 459 total deaths during the pandemic, while the third was in Jefferson County, which has had 25 deaths. The Jefferson County death was a man in his 80s, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health.

Since last March, 2,034 Idahoans have died of COVID-19 causes. Health and Welfare has reported 186,725 confirmed and probable cases and 106,352 recoveries.

The following counties reported new cases Monday: Ada (199 new, 51,277 total), Adams (1 new, 335 total), Bannock (41 new, 8,681 total), Bear Lake (1 new, 377 total), Benewah (1 new, 667 total), Bingham (5 new, 4,792 total), Blaine (1 new, 2,355 total), Boise (2 new, 347 total), Bonner (7 new, 3,212 total), Bonneville (43 new, 14,751 total), Boundary (1 new, 860 total), Canyon (58 new, 26,298 total), Cassia (4 new, 2,931 total), Clearwater (6 new, 1,045 total), Elmore (8 new, 1,960 total), Franklin (4 new, 1,177 total), Jefferson (7 new, 2,972 total), Jerome (9 new, 2,586 total), Kootenai (62 new, 17,665 total), Latah (14 new, 3,080 total), Lincoln (1 new, 500 total), Madison (8 new, 7,125 total), Minidoka (5 new, 2,331 total), Nez Perce (12 new, 3,569 total), Oneida (1 new, 354 total), Owyhee (2 new, 1,056 total), Payette (5 new, 2,514 total), Shoshone (3 new, 1,082 total), Teton (3 new, 1,205 total) and Twin Falls (28 new, 9,352 total).

DAILY DETAILS

Vaccine doses administered in Idaho: 1,020,224, according to Health and Welfare. Of those, 460,117 people have been fully vaccinated.

Overall hospitalizations: Health and Welfare reports that there have been 8,064 hospitalizations of people with COVID-19, 1,371 admissions to the ICU and 10,410 health care workers infected. Hospital and health care numbers are based on cases with completed investigations into contacts, not the full number of positives.

St. Luke’s Health System: As of April 25, the health system was reporting 24 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 412 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 4%.

Saint Alphonsus Health System: As of April 25, the health system was reporting 28 patients in its hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 out of 343 patients overall. The health system reported a 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate of 9.4%.

Boise School District: Reported confirmed cases since April 13: Boise High (2), Borah High (3), Capital High (3), District Services Center (1), Dennis Technical Education Center (1), Fairmont Jr. High (1), Garfield Elementary (1), Highlands Elementary (1), Hillside Jr. High (1), Horizon Elementary (1), Longfellow Elementary (1), North Jr. High (4), Pierce Park Elementary (1), Riverglen Jr. High (1), Roosevelt Elementary (1), Timberline High (1), West Jr. High (7), Whittier Elementary (1).

West Ada School District: Reported confirmed cases for April 12-April 25: Centennial High (2), Eagle High (4), Mountain View High (1), Eagle Middle (4), Heritage Middle (2), Lowell Scott Middle (2), Star Middle (1), Desert Sage Elementary (2), Galileo STEM Academy (1), Mary McPherson Elementary (1), Paramount Elementary (1), Prospect Elementary (2), Ustick Elementary (1).

Total COVID-19 cases by county (confirmed + probable): Ada 51,277, Adams 335, Bannock 8,681, Bear Lake 377, Benewah 667, Bingham 4,792, Blaine 2,355, Boise 347, Bonner 3,212, Bonneville 14,751, Boundary 860, Butte 208, Camas 71, Canyon 26,298, Caribou 683, Cassia 2,931, Clark 59, Clearwater 1,045, Custer 246, Elmore 1,960, Franklin 1,177, Fremont 1,125, Gem 1,750, Gooding 1,298, Idaho 1,189, Jefferson 2,972, Jerome 2,586, Kootenai 17,665, Latah 3,080, Lemhi 522, Lewis 389, Lincoln 500, Madison 7,125, Minidoka 2,331, Nez Perce 3,569, Oneida 354, Owyhee 1,056, Payette 2,514, Power 653, Shoshone 1,082, Teton 1,205, Twin Falls 9,382, Valley 833, Washington 1,213.