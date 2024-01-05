Idaho outpaces the national population growth rate

Idaho’s population growth in 2023 was more than double the national average of 0.5%. The U.S. Census estimates Idaho’s July 2023 population at 1.9 million, which is an increase of 1.3% from July 2022, ranking it fourth nationally in percentage growth.

Several factors play into Idaho's population growth. 78% is due to in-migration and 22% is from natural change (births minus deaths.) In 2022, only 5% of the population was from people moving to Idaho internationally. In 2023, that number has grown to 18%.

The U.S. Census Bureau expects to release population estimates for Idaho’s metropolitan statistical areas, counties and cities in Spring 2024.

To get a full breakdown of the numbers, you can go to the Idaho Department of Labor's website.

