Idaho opioid abatement funds now exceed $26 million

IDAHO — The state of Idaho has received more than $ 26 million in opioid settlement funds following the state's final payment of the year. Officials say the money is being distributed to the state, regional health districts, cities and counties to fight opioid addiction.

The money comes from three settlements and one bankruptcy. The funds must be used for approved opioid abatement programs. The state anticipates $128 million in the next 18 years.

“These funds will play an integral role in helping Idaho push back against the opioid epidemic,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. “The payments we’ve received thus far allow state, regional and local governments to begin implementing the programs that will ultimately help our state recover from the addiction crisis.”

The largest portion of the payments comes from a $119 million dollar settlement announced in May.

The payments are the second largest of their kind in the state, just behind the 1998 tobacco settlement. The state receives more than $20 million each year, and a portion of those funds are used to fight smoking and improve public health.