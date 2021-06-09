Idaho on pace for record $800 million budget surplus

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state could finish the fiscal year at the end of June with a record budget surplus of $800 million.

The Republican governor in an announcement Wednesday says he will advocate the money be used for additional tax cuts and investments in key areas, with education topping the priority list. Little attributed the strong state economy to fiscal conservatism, swift action during the coronavirus pandemic and responsible allocation of billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 rescue money.

The budget surplus is based on revenue numbers for May also released on Wednesday that includes income taxes delayed from April due to the pandemic.