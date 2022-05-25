Idaho officials, students speak out on gun violence following Texas school shooting

Students at Boise High School took time on their last day of school to show support and stand in solidarity with the families and community of Uvalde following the shooting that killed 21 people.

“These things have become a very real aspect of day to day life. It just really hurts,” Boise High student Shiva Rajbhandari said.

Standing hand-in-hand, Boise High School students held a moment of silence for the 19 students and two adults killed by gunfire in Texas, offering support from miles away.

Boise High stands in solidarity with the families in Uvalde. This could have been any of us. Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/3aOqXPPMI2 — Shiva Rajbhandari (he/him) (@_Shiva_R) May 25, 2022

“Those survivors will never be the same. Those families will never be the same," he said.

Idaho News 6

Students dressed in orange to stand in unity and used chalk to write messages to local leaders in front of the school.

“We stand in solidarity with the families of Uvalde and communities across the country that are mourning and that have seen this again and again and now have to experience this kind of PTSD hearing about more kids dying despite all of their efforts,” Rajbhandari said. “We stand within Uvalde but also, we stand with students around the country and we are going to make a difference.”

McLean, Gov. Brad Little show support

Boise Mayor Lauren McClean was at Boise High and participated in the moment of silence. Shortly after, she released a statement.

“I just spent time with some local high school students, hearing their pleas for action on common sense gun laws, and marking moments of silence for each of the 21 people killed in Texas. Nineteen young children were killed in their classroom. I cannot imagine the horror and pain their families are going through right now, though as a mom, I can feel in my gut the depths of trauma that they will forever feel."

The parents in Uvalde, and every community in this country, are owed action on common sense gun laws. pic.twitter.com/5cvMKlnDKe — Mayor McLean (@boisemayor) May 25, 2022

Gov. Brad Little posted a statement to Twitter Wednesday, calling the shooting "heartbreaking."