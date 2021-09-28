Watch
Idaho officials recommend ways to prevent school shootings

Natalie Behring/AP
Police tape marks a line outside Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Rigby, Idaho. Authorities said that two students and a custodian were injured, and a male student has been taken into custody. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)
BOISE, Idaho — Schools should set up confidential tip lines that can be used by students and others to report concerning behavior as a way to prevent school shootings.

That's one of 29 recommendations in a report released Monday by the Idaho State Board of Education following a review of a school shooting in eastern Idaho last May.

Authorities say a sixth-grade girl injured two other students and a custodian after she pulled a handgun from her backpack and fired multiple rounds inside and outside Rigby Middle School.

The report says students saw behavioral changes in the accused attacker, but that didn't come to light until after the shooting.

