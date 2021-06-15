Watch
Idaho officials pay $2.6M for wrongful convictions of 2 men

Associated Press
Charles Fain, pictured on the right, was convicted of rape, murder and kidnapping of Daralyn Johnson in 1983.
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 15, 2021
Idaho officials have approved payments of $1.4 million and $1.2 million, respectively, to two men who spent decades in prison for crimes they didn't commit.

Republican Gov. Brad Little and three other statewide-elected members of the Idaho Board of Examiners on Tuesday approved the payments to Charles Fain and Christopher Tapp. Tapp was convicted of rape and murder in the 1990s, but released in 2017 and cleared by DNA evidence in 2019.

Fain was convicted of kidnapping, rape and murder in 1983, but DNA evidence cleared him and he was released in 2001. Another man was convicted after Tapp's release from prison. A potential suspect was identified in Fain's case.

