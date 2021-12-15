Watch
Idaho officials: 1 in 4 COVID deaths was in nursing homes

Posted at 9:29 AM, Dec 15, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Public health officials say 1 in 4 COVID-19 deaths in Idaho was among residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

More than 4,000 Idaho residents have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began. State deputy epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner said Tuesday that mortality rates at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities between April and November of this year have dropped by more than half compared to the same period in 2020.

She says that's likely because of the relatively high coronavirus vaccination rates among older Idaho residents.

Public health officials say increasing vaccination rates is vital as the state continues to see high COVID-19 rates.

