Idaho officers help locate drowning victim in Nevada

The Twin Falls County Search and Rescue dive team was recently in Nevada to support local authorities and respond to reports of a drowning at the South Fork Reservoir.

The drowning occurred just days after the Independence Day festivities had finished, on July 6. Witnesses reported that a 40-year-old man was jet-skiing the reservoir without a life jacket before being separated from the vehicle. The man was seen struggling to get back to the jet-ski, and though witnesses responded to help immediately, they could not locate the man beneath the surface.

Elko County law enforcement took control of the situation shortly after, using boats and snorkelers to search the area. When this search was unsuccessful, the Nevada law enforcement team called on officers from Twin Falls County on July 7 to help with the operation.

After the next day of searching, the rescue teams were able to locate the body of the drowning victim.

Shortly afterward, Nevada authorities were able to open the South Fork Reservoir for public use and send officers with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office home to Idaho.