Watch
News

Actions

Idaho offers higher pay to get, retain correctional officers

items.[0].image.alt
Idaho News 6
Idaho Department of Correction IDOC
Posted at 11:10 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 13:10:32-04

BOISE, Idaho — State officials are boosting pay and offering bonuses to try to get and keep correctional officers. The Idaho Department of Correction says 24% of its correctional officer positions were vacant last month, including 190 vacancies at its prisons in Kuna.

New correctional officers will receive $19 an hour, up from the previous $16.75. New hires will also get a $1,500 bonus and be eligible for a $1,500 yearly retention bonus during their first five years.

Current employees will see hourly raises ranging from $.75 for wardens to $2.25 for correctional officers starting Sept. 5. Also, on Oct. 15, all current correctional officers will receive a one-time retention bonus of $1,500.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light