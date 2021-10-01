Idaho nonprofit holds vigil for Vanessa Guillen

NAMPA, Idaho — An Idaho nonprofit held a vigil Thursday night to pay tribute to Texas soldier Vanessa Guillen on what would have been her 22nd birthday.

The Idaho Female Veterans Network, along with the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho, honored Guillen's memory while highlighting the need to address military sexual trauma and harassment. Current Senator Melissa Wintrow and former Senator Cherie Buckner-Webb also spoke during the event at the cultural center in Nampa.

“While we mourned her tragic passing, we celebrate her life," said Buckner-Webb. "We pray your blessing upon her family, her friends, her loved ones, those unknown to her that care about her. We give thanks for the light, for her light in the world, for her service in the country, her devotion to family, commitment in strength in diversity and her abiding faith.”

The vigil paid remembrance to all victims of military sexual trauma and harassment. A local mariachi group also performed songs to honor Guillen.