Idaho News 6 is participating in a study to better understand why many conservatives don't trust the media

BOISE, Idaho — It is clear that people who are politically conservative have concerns about journalism. According to a Gallup poll from 2020, only 10 percent of Republicans generally trust what they see in the news.

Idaho News 6 is partnering with Trusting News and the Center for Media Engagement to participate in a study of conservative members of our audience. The project is called Re-engaging the Right.

The information Idaho News 6 and other participating newsrooms gather will be published in a study later this year. It will also help the journalists here at KIVI and KSAW better understand our audience.

To get involved, all you have to do is fill out this survey. The survey will send the data to the Center for Media Engagement, which will tabulate the results for the study.

If you are willing to be interviewed, the Center will share your contact information with us. We will then review the information and select three to five people to interview using Zoom. The interviews will be recorded and shared with our partners.

We understand and believe that trust is hard won -- and easily lost. We won’t win back conservative readers and viewers overnight. But we have to try. Bi-partisan public discourse is too important not to.