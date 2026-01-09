Idaho-native Colston Loveland wins NFL Rookie of the Week

CHICAGO, Illinois — Idaho native and Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland continues to make his hometown of Gooding proud, this week earning NFL Rookie of the Week honors.

Loveland was given the award ahead of his Saturday playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers in the Wildcard Round. That game kicks off at 6 p.m. MT. and will be available on Amazon Prime.

During the final game of the regular season, Loveland pulled down 10 receptions for a total of 91 yards and one touchdown against the Detroit Lions. Despite his stellar performance, the Bears lost to the Lions 19-16.

Over the course of the 2025 season, Loveland caught a total of 58 receptions for 713 yards, averaging just over 12 yards per reception. He scored a total of 6 touchdowns.

